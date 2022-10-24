YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Vice Chancellors can continue until Governor’s final order: Kerala HC

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 24: The Kerala High Court on Monday held that Vice Chancellors of the nine Universities can continue in their positions until the governor, who is the chancellor, issues a final order following the show-cause notices issued to them today.

    Representational Image
    Kerala High Court

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday sought resignations of VCs of nine varsities in the state.

    The nine VCs include that of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, according to a tweet by Kerala Raj Bhavan on behalf of the Governor.

    "Upholding the verdict of Hon'ble SupremeCourt dt 21.10.22 in Civil Appeal Nos.7634-7635 of 2022(@ SLP(c)Nos.21108-21109 of 2021), Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan has directed Vice Chancellors of 9 varsities in Kerala to tender resignation: PRO,KeralaRajBhavan," the tweet, accompanied by a list of the varsities, said.

    Comments

    More KERALA News  

    Read more about:

    kerala

    Story first published: Monday, October 24, 2022, 18:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X