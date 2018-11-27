  • search

Veteran singer Mohammad Aziz passes away in Mumbai

    Mumbai, Nov 27: Veteran singer Mohammad Aziz passed away in Mumbai's Nanavati Hosptial on Tuesday. Mohammed Aziz was an Indian playback singer in the Bollywood, Bengali and Odia film industries.

    Veteran singer Mohammad Aziz. Courtesy: @BhoolebisareGit

    He has done playback singing for famous actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty and several others.

    In Bollywood, his duets with leading female singers like Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhonsle, Anuradha Paudwal and Kavita Krishnamurthy have been immensely popular, the latter two in particular.

    His collaboration with the musical genius duo Laxmikant Pyarelal has been most successful to the extent that he was considered an heir of Mohammad Rafi at his peak in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

    This versatile singer has sung almost 20 thousand songs in different Indian languages. Ha has recorded hundreds of devotional Bhajans and Sufi songs as well. Though he has gelled quite well with other female singers, but his duets with Anuradha Paudwal, Asha Bhonsle and Kavita Krishnamurthy have been most popular during most of 1980s and early 1990s and are still heard and watched even on youtube the video channel.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 18:28 [IST]
