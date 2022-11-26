Veteran Actor Vikram Gokhale passes away

Mumbai, Nov 25: Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, who was undergoing treatment in a Pune hospital, passed away on Saturday, ANI reported.

Gokhale was admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Pune after his health deteriorated on Wednesday. His condition was critical. There were reports of his death, but his daughter had refuted the rumours, saying that his condition was "critical."

Born in Pune on 14 November, 1945, his father Chandrakant Gokhale was a veteran Marathi film and stage artist and acted in over 70 Marathi and Hindi films. Hence, the theatre and film industry was not new to him. More importantly, his grandmother Durgabai Kamat is credit as the first female actress to work in the Indian cinema.

Known for playing men of authority on screen, Gokhale, an actor equally at home in theatre, television and movies, has acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ''Agneepath'' (1990), ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa'' (2007), ''Natsamrat'' (2015) and ''Mission Mangal'' (2019). His latest release is the Marathi film ''Godavari''.

Gokhale made his directorial debut in 2010, with the Marathi film 'Aaghaat'. Produced by Sprint Arts Creation and executive producer Rajesh Damble, the film is based on a story written by Dr. Nitin Lavangare. The cast of the film includes actors Mukta Barve and Dr. Amol Kolhe and was shot in Pune.

He was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2011 for his acting in theatre, given by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, India's National Academy of Music, Dance & Drama.

He won the National Film Award for Best Actor category for his Marathi film 'Anumati' in 2013. In February 2016, due to a throat ailment, Gokhale retired from stage activities, though he continued film work.