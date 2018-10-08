India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Very sensitive information found from suspected ISI agent's computer, says UP ATS

By
    Nagpur, Oct 8: The Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday carried out a search at the residence of Nishant Agarwal, an alleged spy who used to work at Brahmos missile unit in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

    UP ATS Aseem Arun (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)
    UP ATS' Aseem Arun (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    Nishant Agrawal was nabbed in a joint operation by the Anti-Terrorism Squads of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh earlier. He originally hails from Uttarakhand and was working as a systems engineer.

    After the search, UP ATS' Aseem Arun said that very sensitive information was found on Agarwal's personal computer.

    "Very sensitive information was found on his personal computer. The name of the person is Nishant Agarwal. We also found evidence of him chatting on facebook with Pakistan based IDs," said Aseem Arun.

    [Big breach at BrahMos missile unit: Agent passing on information to Pak-US arrested]

    Agarwal has been accused of leaking key technical information to the ISI. Sources say that they are also now finding out if he was passing on information to other spy agencies as well. He is being questioned if he was also in touch with anyone from an American agency. The police say that he had been arrested from the Defence Research and Development Organisation which makes fuel for the BrahMos missile.

    The operation against Agrawal was a top secret one. None, other than the two agencies that worked together had wind of the operation. Agrawal had been working with this unit since the past four years. Last year, he was even given the Young Scientist Award.

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 19:40 [IST]
