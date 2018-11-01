  • search

'Very Poor' air quality in Delhi-NCR; likely to worsen over next few days

    New Delhi, Nov 1: As emergency measures are enforced from Thursday to keep pollution in check in the Delhi-NCR region, the state pollution control bodies have been directed to initiate criminal prosecution against violators, said reports.

    According to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data, major pollutant PM 10 detected at 283 (poor category) and PM 2.5 detected at 214 (poor category) in Lodhi Road area.

    Delhi's air quality has been recording alarming trends in the past two weeks. The pollution level dipped to severe on Tuesday, prompting authorities to intensify measures to reduce pollution.

    From Thursday, many steps would be taken to check pollution in the region. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, residents have been advised not to step out for jogs or run in the first ten days of November as toxic fumes from the stubble-burning regions of Punjab and Haryana could be present because of a change in wind direction.

    The Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) has exhorted Delhiites to use public transport from Thursday, till Nov 10 when the air quality of the national capital is likely to deteriorate. The reason behind the plea being that 40 per cent pollution comes from private vehicles in Delhi-NCR.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 1, 2018, 8:41 [IST]
