Very impressed with him: UAE minister is all praises for Dr. S Jaishankar

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 27: UAE's Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Omar Sultan Al Olama was all praises for External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar while stating that he likes the way the minister positions India's foreign policy on the world stage amidst geopolitical tugs of war.

The praise was showered during a conference at a Delhi-based think-tank. He had virtually joined union ministers from India and several parliamentarians.

"Historically, the world was unipolar, bipolar, or tripolar, where you had to choose sides. I am very impressed by your minister of foreign affairs. I see some of his speeches. One thing is very clear for both UAE and India is that we don't need to choose sides," the UAE minister said in response to a question on how deals with the geopolitical situation.

India remains committed to UN purposes: EAM Jaishankar

At the end, geopolitics is determined by the best interest of certain parties. The model that existed historically is unfortunately no longer here and today a country needs to think about its best interests.

If the UAE works with India, it does not mean it cannot work with the United States. The three of us can work together. The I2U2 or the India-Israel-UAE-USA group is a great example of this, he further added.

Al Olama also emphasised on the importance of trade and investment. He said that it is now time to dominate the world through commerce and countries like India and UAE can work together to increase their footprint across the world.

"The way to dominate the world today is through commerce. If countries like India and the UAE can work together, we can substantially increase our footprint in the world," Olama also said.

EAM Jaishankar holds telephonic talks with German counterpart

There are ingrained roots between India and the UAE. There are multiple possible areas for cooperation, particularly between startups in both countries. The minister was speaking virtually at the event called CyFY2022, a three-day conference organised by Observer Research Foundation (ORF) here to discuss technology, security, and society commenced on Wednesday.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 7:39 [IST]