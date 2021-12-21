YouTube
    Venkaiah Naidu granddaughter wedding reception: Prez Kovind, PM Modi attend the event

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 20: The wedding reception of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's granddaughter had the presence of dignitaries from politics and cinema.

    Notably, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice NV Ramana, local BJP leaders from Andhra and a host of other dignitaries attended a wedding reception hosted by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his spouse for their granddaughter.

    Venkaiah Naidu granddaughter wedding reception: Prez Kovind, PM Modi attend the event

    It was held at the Upa Rashtrapati Nivas.

    Those who attended the reception included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several other Union ministers, MPs, leaders of various political parties and senior government officials.

    A couple of notable personalities from the Telugu film industry including Pawan Kalyan attended the wedding reception.

    The dignitaries who graced the event conveyed their best wishes and blessed the newlyweds, Niharika and Raviteja. Niharika is the daughter of Naidu's son Harshavardhan Muppavarapu.

    The couple tied the knot on 14 November. The marriage had drawn the media attention as the parents of the bride donated Rs 50 lakh for the treatment of children with heart ailments belonging to weaker sections of the society. PTI

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 2:50 [IST]
    X