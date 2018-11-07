  • search

Vendors protest against SC verdict on green crackers

    New Delhi, Nov 7: Sadar Bazar Welfare Association in the national capital is staging a protest against the Supreme Court order on green crackers, by putting firecrackers inside green vegetables.

    Vendors protest against SC verdict on green crackers in New Delhi. Courtesy: ANI
    Vendors protest against SC verdict on green crackers in New Delhi. Courtesy: ANI

    President of the Association HS Chhabra says, "We don't even know what green crackers are. There is no green cracker in the market."

    "We don't know what green crackers are. When we asked them (SHOs), they said they'll give us a list of crackers. But the next day they said it'll take 2 more days. There is no green cracker in the market. This should've been done one year in advance," ANi quoted Chhabra saying.

    On October 31st, a bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said firecrackers already produced can be sold in this festival season only in other parts of the country. In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and other southern states, firecrackers can be burst from 4 am-5 am and from 9 pm-10 pm during festivals, the apex court said.

    It said its direction on community bursting of firecrackers will apply pan India for two hours. Its directions on the ban on sale of firecrackers through e-commerce websites will apply pan India, the court said.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 7, 2018, 15:31 [IST]
