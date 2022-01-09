Veer Baal Diwas to be observed on Dec 26 as tribute to Guru Gobind Singh's sons

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday that December 26 starting this year will be observed as "Veer Baal Diwas" as a tribute to the 10th Sikh guru Gobind Singh's four sons who were executed by the Mughals.

    Veer Baal Diwas to be observed on Dec 26 as tribute to Guru Gobind Singhs sons

    Modi's announcement came on the day of the birth anniversary of the Sikh guru. This is a fitting tribute to the courage of the "sahibzades" and their quest for justice, he tweeted.

    He said, "Veer Baal Diwas will be on the same day Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji attained martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall. These two greats preferred death instead of deviating from the noble principles of Dharma".

    "The bravery and ideals of Mata Gujri, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the 4 Sahibzades give strength to millions of people. They never bowed to injustice. They envisioned a world that is inclusive and harmonious. It is the need of the hour for more people to know about them," he said.

    The Modi government has been taking a number of measures to reach out to the Sikhs, a community which was perceived to be upset with the ruling BJP after three farm reform laws were enacted. The prime minister recently announced the repeal of the laws.

    X