3 dead, 7 injured after Vasco Da Gama Express derails in UP

Three persons have died and 7 others injured after thirteen coaches of the Vasco DA Gama-Patna Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh early this morning.

The Patna-bound train derailed at 4:18 am near Manikpur railway station in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh, less than 12 hours after a bolero had collided with a passenger train near Lucknow killing four and injuring two.

"The injured have been rushed to the hospital and officials have left for the spot. Relief operations are underway," North Central Railway PRO Amit Malviya said.

A medical train reached the spot by 5.20 am while an accident relief train has already been dispatched. The divisional railway manager (DRM), Allahabad has already reached the spot while the General Manager, NCR is on his way.

OneIndia News