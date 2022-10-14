Vande Bharat on India mission: 5th express train to launch in south India on Nov 10

IRCTC update: 127 trains cancelled on October 12; here is the complete list

New Delhi, Oct 14: In a big boost to fast rail connectivity in Southern India, the Vande Bharat Express will launch its fifth edition between Chennai-Bengaluru and Mysuru on November 10.

According to news agency ANI, the distance it will cover will be around 483 km.

It must be noted that the Railways recently launched the third and the fourth Vande Bharat Express from poll-bound states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Elections in Karnataka are likely to be held next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off the country's fourth Vande Bharat Express from Una district in Himachal Pradesh. The train will originate from Amb Andaura railway station and terminate at New Delhi Railway station. It will 6 days a week, except Wednesday.

With the launch, the train will cut travel time to three hours between Una, Chandigarh and New Delhi and also comes equipped with advanced safety features.

Vande Bharat 2.0 trains come fitted with the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) called KAVACH, which the previous trains did not have. Coaches are equipped with disaster lights with a battery backup of three hours.

The train's exterior has eight flatform-side cameras, up from four. There is also a passenger-guard communication facility in coaches, which comes with an automatic voice recording feature.

Story first published: Friday, October 14, 2022, 14:29 [IST]