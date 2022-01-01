Vaishno Devi stampede: Big story in 10 points

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 1: At least 12 were dead and 13 injured in the stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on the wee hours of Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh have expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.

Check out the big story in 10 points:

The stampede occurred in the early hours of Saturday near gate number three outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine atop Trikuta hills, about 50 km from Jammu.

Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra. The incident occurred around 2:45 am, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by stampede: J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh.

Devotees usually trek to the hilltop shrine from the Katra base camp, a distance of nearly 13 km, while some reach there by helicopter.

An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM Modi

A high level inquiry has been ordered into today's stampede. The Inquiry Committee will be headed by Principal Secretary (Home) with ADGP, Jammu and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu as members: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor.

Ex-gratia of Rs.10 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to stampede and Rs.2 lakh to injured: Lieutenant Governor

Officials said 12 people died in the stampede and their bodies have been removed to a hospital in the Katra base camp for identification and other legal formalities.

Majority of the injured are undergoing treatment at Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, the officials said, adding that the condition of four of the injured was stated to be "critical".

I'm on my way to Katra. PM Modi is monitoring the situation following a stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra, Jammu, and issued instructions to provide all possible medical aid & assistance to the injured: Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Vaishno Devi yatra resumes following a brief suspension after 12 people lost their lives in a stampede incident in Katra.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 10:12 [IST]