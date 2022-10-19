Vaishali Takkar suicide: Her e-gadgets to be probed; hunt for the harasser is on

Vaishali Takkar's ex-boyfriend arrested in Indore for abetting suicide

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Indore, Oct 19: Popular TV actress Vaishali Takkar's ex-boyfriend Rahul Navlani has been arrested in Indore on Wednesday, October 19.

According to reports, Indore Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra confirmed the development to India Today about arrest of Rahul Navlani, who went missing after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him.

TV actress Vaishali Takkar was found dead in her home in Indore on October 15. In an alleged suicide note left behind by Takkar revealed that Rahul Navlani, with whom she was in a relationship in the past, was allegedly harassing her and not letting her get married. On Wednesday, October 19, Rahul Navlani was arrested in Indore.

Madhya Pradesh police book Vaishali Takkar's neighbour for abetting suicide

Takkar, who is known for her work in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sasural Simar Ka and Super Sisters, was found hanging at her residence in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on October 15. Reportedly, the TV actress died by suicide at her residence.

She had been living at her home in Indore for over a year. Earlier this year, she reportedly had her Roka ceremony with Kenya-based dental surgeon Abhinandan Singh in April, according to a report in The Times of India.

She had found her partner from a matrimonial website. However, the actress announced that she had called off her wedding. According to reports, Navlani had allegedly sent pictures and videos of Vaishali to her fiance, a dentist, following which the engagement was called off. When her family tried to get her engaged to someone else, Rahul played the same trick.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 21:05 [IST]