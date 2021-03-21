Vaccines are answer, not one-day lockdowns: Omar Abdullah

Coronavirus cases: BMC to carry out over 47,000 rapid antigen tests at public places every day

Srinagar, Mar 21: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Sunday said one-day shutdowns to contain the spread of coronavirus is a "meaningless tokenism" which can lead to complacency, and called for allowing more people to take vaccine against COVID-19.

The Madhya Pradesh government had on March 19 announced Sunday lockdowns in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur till further orders in view of the spurt in coronavirus cases.

"With a rampaging virus that has a 2-14 day incubation period this one-day lockdown is meaningless tokenism. All it will do is create a misplaced sense of complacency," Abdullah tweeted.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said vaccines were the answer to the spread of COVID-19 and called for opening up the vaccines to more people.

"Vaccines are the answer not one day lockdowns. Open up vaccines to more people," he added.

His statement came as India recorded 43,846 new coronavirus cases Sunday, the highest single-day rise so far this year.

India is currently vaccinating people above 60 and those aged between 45-59 years with 20 identified comorbidities.