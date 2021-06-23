YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vaccinated? Now get 10% discount on Indigo air ticket: How to avail it?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 23: IndiGo is offering a discount of up to 10% (ten percent) on the base fare of the relevant flight booking to passengers who have received one or both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine when booking IndiGo operated domestic flights on the IndiGo website only.

    Vaccinated? Now Get 10% discount on Indigo air ticket

    Airport fees and charges and Government levied taxes will be applicable on the discounted value of the fare.

    The Offer is available for IndiGo flight bookings made from 23 June 2021 and will remain in force until withdrawn by IndiGo.

    The Offer is only available to passengers aged 18 years and above who, at the time of making the booking: (i) are located in India; and (ii) have already received a Covid-19 vaccine in India.

    Vaxi Fare is a discounted fare which is only applicable for passengers vaccinated and located in India at the time of booking.

    Passengers must carry their COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, or show their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile app at the airport check-in counter - failing which, applicable difference in fare and change fee may be charged. Valid only on the IndiGo website.

    The Offer is subject to force majeure events. IndiGo reserves the right to modify these terms, or to replace (wholly or in part) the Offer with another offer (whether similar to the Offer or not), or withdraw the Offer, at any time, without giving any prior notice and/or assigning any reason. Withdrawal of the Offer, will not affect the tickets purchased during the Offer Period.

    Here's how to avail this offer:

    Select Vaxi Fare

    Select Vaxi Fare


    While entering your arrival and departure destination, choose the Vaxi Fare option.

    Make selection

    Make selection


    First or second dose, select the one you've taken to proceed.

    Choose preferred flight

    Choose preferred flight

    Select your onward and return flight option and continue.

    Enter Beneficiary ID details

    Enter Beneficiary ID details

    A valid beneficiary reference ID is mandatory. Add the details here.

    Booking complete

    Booking complete

    Vaxi Fare has been successfully applied, and your booking is complete.


    Must-carry

    You are required to carry your COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, or display your vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile app, at the airport check-in counter/boarding gate. Failing which, boarding may be denied.

    More INDIGO News  

    Read more about:

    indigo air tickets passengers Corona vaccine

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X