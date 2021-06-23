Vaccinated? Now get 10% discount on Indigo air ticket: How to avail it?

IndiGo to refund all passengers by Jan 31 for flight cancellations due to lockdown

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 23: IndiGo is offering a discount of up to 10% (ten percent) on the base fare of the relevant flight booking to passengers who have received one or both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine when booking IndiGo operated domestic flights on the IndiGo website only.

Airport fees and charges and Government levied taxes will be applicable on the discounted value of the fare.

The Offer is available for IndiGo flight bookings made from 23 June 2021 and will remain in force until withdrawn by IndiGo.

The Offer is only available to passengers aged 18 years and above who, at the time of making the booking: (i) are located in India; and (ii) have already received a Covid-19 vaccine in India.

Vaxi Fare is a discounted fare which is only applicable for passengers vaccinated and located in India at the time of booking.

Passengers must carry their COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, or show their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile app at the airport check-in counter - failing which, applicable difference in fare and change fee may be charged. Valid only on the IndiGo website.

The Offer is subject to force majeure events. IndiGo reserves the right to modify these terms, or to replace (wholly or in part) the Offer with another offer (whether similar to the Offer or not), or withdraw the Offer, at any time, without giving any prior notice and/or assigning any reason. Withdrawal of the Offer, will not affect the tickets purchased during the Offer Period.

Here's how to avail this offer:

Select Vaxi Fare

While entering your arrival and departure destination, choose the Vaxi Fare option. Make selection

First or second dose, select the one you've taken to proceed. Choose preferred flight Select your onward and return flight option and continue. Enter Beneficiary ID details A valid beneficiary reference ID is mandatory. Add the details here. Booking complete Vaxi Fare has been successfully applied, and your booking is complete.



Must-carry



You are required to carry your COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, or display your vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile app, at the airport check-in counter/boarding gate. Failing which, boarding may be denied.