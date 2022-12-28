Uzbekistan claims 18 children died after consuming syrups made by Indian company

Together for the Region, says India as PM Modi, Putin, Xi, Sharif share stage

According to Uzbekistan government, 18 children have died after consuming a cough syrup.

New Delhi, Dec 28: The Uzbekistan government has alleged that 18 children have died after taking cough syrup produced by an Indian pharmaceutical firm, Marion Biotech.

18 out of 21 children died of acute respiratory disease after taking Doc-1 Max syrup, a statement from the Health Ministry said.

"It was found that the deceased children, before admission to hospital treatment, took this drug at home for 2-7 days 3-4 times a day, 2.5-5 ml, which exceeds the standard dose of the drug for children," the statement noted.

"Since the main component of the drug is paracetamol, Doc-1 Max syrup was incorrectly used by parents as an anti-cold remedy on their own or on the recommendation of pharmacy sellers. And this was the reason for the deterioration of the condition of patients," it added.

According to the ministry, this series of Doc-1 Max syrup contains ethylene glycol, the preliminary laboratory studies showed. "This substance is toxic, and about 1-2 ml/kg of a 95% concentrated solution can cause serious changes in the patient's health, such as vomiting, fainting, convulsions, cardiovascular problems and acute kidney failure," the ministry pointed out.

'Naya Varsh, Naye Sankalp’ to showcase PM Modi govt's achievements, future commitments

However, the World Health Organization has said that it is in touch with the authorities in Uzbekistan. "The WHO is in contact with the health authorities in Uzbekistan and is ready to assist in further investigations," the organization said in a response to a news agency's e-mail.

It may be recalled that 66 children had died in Gambia allegedly after consuming cough syrups manufactured by an Indian company. However, the Gambian government had denied any link between the child deaths and the Indian cough syrups.

Notably, the Centre had recently informed the Rajya Sabha that the control samples of four cough syrups that allegedly led to the deaths in the African country were found to be of standard quality.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 21:03 [IST]