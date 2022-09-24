Caught on cam: Man swept away in river in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: Why 19-year-old receptionist was killed? Here's what top cop says

India

oi-Prakash KL

Dehradun, Sep 24: The Uttarakhand top on Saturday made shocking claims in connection with the death of a 19-year-old receptionist saying that she was killed for refusing to give "special services" to guests.

Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said that this much has been known from the woman's chat with a friend of hers, PTI reported.

A friend of the deceased had claimed on her Facebook page that she was murdered for refusing to have sex with guests as demanded by the resort owner, the news agency said in a report.

A receptionist at a resort owned by a BJP leader's son was allegedly killed by the owner and his two other employees.

Before her body was found, she was reported missing by her parents after they could not find her in her room Monday morning.

Reportedly, the friend said that she had called him the night she was killed to tell him she was in "trouble." According to reports, the victim had told her friend that the owner and the managers of the resort where she worked were mounting pressure on her to have sex with guests visiting the resort.

After 8:30 pm, her phone went unreachable. When after repeated attempts he could not connect to her, the woman's friend called Pulkit Arya, the resort owner, said she had gone to her room to sleep.

The next day when he reportedly called Arya's again, his phone too was found switched off. The friend then rang up Ankit, the resort's manager, who said she was in the gym.

He then spoke to the resort's Chef who told him he had not seen the woman that day.

Resort's owner Pulkit Arya, its manager, and assistant manager were arrested on Friday and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Pulkit Arya, the key accused in the case, is the son of Vinod Arya, a BJP leader from Haridwar.

The politician was formerly a chairman of the Uttarakhand Mati Kala Board.

An angry mob attacked the police car when the accused were being taken to a court in Kotdwar on Friday.

The mob smashed the windowpanes of the car and beat the three men.

Some women, part of the mob, demanded that the accused must be "hanged." Locals in Bhogpur, where the resort is located, too hurled stones at it and broke its window glasses in protest.

In a late-night action on Friday, the authorities started demolishing the resort saying it was built "illegally." The woman's body was recovered Saturday morning from the Cheela canal into which she had been thrown by her alleged killers.

A post-mortem of her body is currently underway at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh, police said.

On the alleged delay in action against the culprits, DGP Kumar said the matter was transferred to regular police from revenue police on Thursday, and within 24 hours the accused were sent behind bars.

Meanwhile, a pickle factory near the resort owned by Arya caught fire on Saturday, raising doubts whether it was an attempt by the murder accused to destroy evidence.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered an SIT, to be headed by DIG P Renuka Devi, to probe into the killing of the woman.

The Congress staged protests in the district headquarters on Saturday decrying the poor safety of women in the state.

PCC president Karan Mahra said the woman had gone missing on September 18 and the FIR was lodged four days later. "It shows the state government is not serious in its actions. Women are not safe in Uttarakhand," Mr Mahra said.

"The action being taken by the state government is just an eyewash. The resort has been demolished only partially.

"It may also be an attempt to destroy evidence," Pradesh Congress leader Garima Dhasauni said.