Uttarakhand rain: PM Modi speaks to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, takes stock of situation

New Delhi, Oct 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in Uttarakhand due to heavy rains and landslides. PM Modi also spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation in the state which has been hit hard by incessant rains.

Modi also spoke to Union minister Ajay Bhatt, who hails from the state.

Five people, including three laborers from Nepal, were killed and two others were injured in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand on Monday.

State authorities have advised Chardham pilgrims not to proceed to the Himalayan temples till the weather improves.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the state disaster control room at the secretariat here to take weather updates and know the conditions of roads and highways.

He appealed to the pilgrims to defer their journey for two days until the weather normalises. They are staying in safe locations spread across Haridwar, Rishikesh, Shrinagar, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Guptkashi, Ukhimath, Karnaprayag, Joshimath and Pandukeshwar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Dhami on the phone to get an update on precautionary steps being taken by the state government in view of the heavy rain alert and assured him of all possible help.

It has been raining in Kedarnath since Sunday night but the Mandakini river is flowing at its normal level. A Devasthanam Board official said regular prayers at the four Himalayan temples are continuing and pilgrims staying there are safe.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 11:18 [IST]