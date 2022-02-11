YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uttarakhand polls: EC warns BJP to be more careful over sharing morphed pic of Harish Rawat

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 11: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday warned the Uttarakhand BJP to be more careful in the future and advised it to follow all provisions of the poll code after it shared a morphed picture of Congress leader Harish Rawat on Twitter.

    Uttarakhand polls: Morphed pic of Harish Rawat: EC warns BJP to be more careful

    The EC had sent a notice to the state BJP after it tweeted a doctored snap of former chief minister Rawat, in which he was shown as a Muslim cleric.

    However, the saffron party responded to the EC that it did not intent to neither to violate any provisions of the Model Code of Conduct nor to create any differences between groups on the basis of religion, race, caste and language.

    Also, the Uttarakhand BJP informed the EC that the said tweet has been removed from Twitter. However, the EC said it has not found the reply of the Uttarakhand BJP satisfactory. The order noted that an FIR has been lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Representation of the People Act in connection with a Facebook post, which "will follow its logical conclusion".

    "Now, therefore, the Commission warns the Bharatiya Janata Party, Uttarakhand to be more careful in future and advises to follow all the provisions of Model Code of Conduct and other guidelines of the Commission in letter and spirit," the order read.

    The 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10. PTI

    More ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 harish rawat

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X