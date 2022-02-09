Uttarakhand polls: Gadkari releases BJP's manifesto

YouTube
    Dehradun, Feb 9: Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday released BJP's manifesto here ahead of the assembly polls in Uttarakhand laying a roadmap for its development over the next five years as a model state.

    Named "Vision Document, 2022", the party's poll manifesto puts renewed emphasis on infrastructure development, tourism, stopping migration, employment generation, empowerment of women, farmers, horticulture and dairy development. "There are three important pillars of the manifesto - ethics, economy, ecology and environment," Gadkari said after releasing it.

    State BJP president Madan Kaushik, manifesto committee president Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union minister and party's election in-charge Pralhad Joshi and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal were present on the dais along with Gadkari when the manifesto was released.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 16:23 [IST]
