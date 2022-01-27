Uttarakhand Polls 2022: Former state Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay joins BJP

YouTube
    Dehradun, Jan 27:Former Uttarakhand Congress president Kishore Upadhyay on Thursday joined the BJP ahead of the state assembly polls. Kishore joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister and the party's election in-charge for Uttarakhand, Pralhad Joshi and other senior leaders.

    Uttarakhand Polls 2022: Former state Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay expelled; likely to join BJP

    According to media reports, the BJP which has not yet announced its candidate for Tehri may field Upadhyay from there. Upadhyay had won the Tehri seat in 2002 and 2007 polls.

    The Congress has expelled Upadhyay from the party for six years for "anti-party" activities.

    Upadhyay was earlier removed from all party positions as a disciplinary action after he met BJP leaders here, including the party's election in-charge for Uttarakhand Pralhad Joshi.

    The saffron party is preparing to field him from the Tehri Assembly seat which he had won in 2002 and 2007.

    Assembly polls in Uttarakhand will be held on February 14.

    ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022  

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 uttarakhand election 2022

