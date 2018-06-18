Uttarakhand: India salutes Nowshera braveheart Bikash Gurung in Rishikesh

Nation paid tribute to rifleman Bikash Gurung, who sacrificed his life for the country fighting terrorists on Sunday morning in a ceasefire violation in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

#WATCH: Locals raise slogans as the mortal remains of Sepoy Bikas Gurung, who lost his life during ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K's Nowshera yesterday, are brought to his residence in Rishikesh. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/iVK8MZbjCr — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2018

On Sunday, a military send off was organised in honour of Gurung, who laid down his life guarding the nation's frontiers while serving at the Line of Control (LoC) in Naushera sector.

The mortal remains of the martyr was transported to Rushafarm village in Dehradun district, where his last rites was conducted with full military honours.

Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of mortars on routine Indian Army patrol, 700 metres inside Indian territory in Naushera sector along the LoC on Saturday morning.

In the exchange of fire, Gurung was grievously injured and succumbed to injuries. The 21-year-old soldier is survived by his mother.

