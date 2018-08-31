  • search

Uttarakhand HC bans fatwas after panchayat externs 15 year old rape victim and family

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Dehradun, Aug 31: The Uttarakhand High Court has banned fatwas in the state after a panchayat had asked a rape victim and her family to leave the village. The action by the HC came in the wake of a panchayat in Haridwar asking a 15 year old rape victim and her family to leave the village.

    Uttarakhand HC bans fatwas after panchayat externs 15 year old rape victim and family

    Fatwa are religious edict issued by Islamic clerics that have no legal force but are influential. A fatwa "infringes upon the statutory rights, fundamental rights, dignity, status, honour and obligation of individuals, the court said while asking the police to ensure security to the victim and her family.

    Also Read | To probe crimes against minors, set up SITs in every district says HC

    While ordering criminal proceedings against the panchayat, the court observed, "the panchayat, instead of sympathising with the rape victim, had the audacity to extern the family from the village. Fatwa is nothing but extra-constitutional adventurism, not permissible under the Constitution."

    Advocate Vivek Shukla, who brought a newspaper report about the fatwa to the court's notice, was appointed amicus curiae.

    Read more about:

    uttarakhand high court banned fatwas panchayat

    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 6:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 31, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue