Uttarakhand govt announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to businessman's kin

The Uttarakhand government has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the kin and a government job for a family member of a businessman who committed suicide for incurring losses sue to demonetisation and GST.

Prakash Pandey, a businessman from Haldwani, had attempted suicide by consuming poison before he went to a "Janata darbar" state minister Subodh Uniyal was holding at the BJP office in Dehradun. He went there complain the minister about losses he suffered, apparently as a result of demonetisation and GST.

Senior Congress leader and former state minister Indira Hridayesh visited the residence of deceased businessman Prakash Pandey today who had passed away in hospital after consuming poison at 'Janata Darbar' in Dehradun last week. A resident of Nai Colony in Kathgodam, Pandey stated that he was a transporter and had incurred losses in his business due to the notes ban in 2016. Pandey's mortal remains were sent to his hometown after he passed away in hospital on Tuesday.

OneIndia News