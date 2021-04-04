YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uttarakhand forest fire: 62 hectares of land gutted in Nainital; Centre deploys NDRF choppers

    By
    |

    Nainital, Apr 04: Four persons & 7 animals have died in fire that broke out in 62 hectares of forest area in last 24 hours.

    "12,000 guards & fire watchers of state forest dept deployed to douse fire. Fire destroyed property worth Rs 37 lakhs so far," said Principal Chief Conservator (fire).

    Uttarakhand forest fire: 62 hectares of land gutted in Nainital; Centre deploys NDRF choppers

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the chief minister to take stock of the situation. The Centre on Sunday rushed teams and helicopters of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to control the forest fires raging in Uttarakhand, Union home minister Amit Shah said.

    "To take control over forest fires in Uttarakhand, the Central government has given orders to deploy NDRF teams and provide helicopters to the Uttarakhand govt," Shah tweeted.

    Meanwhile, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat held an emergency meeting over the forest fire incidents in the state.

    More UTTARAKHAND News

    Read more about:

    uttarakhand fire forest fire

    Story first published: Sunday, April 4, 2021, 15:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X