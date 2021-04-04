Uttarakhand forest fire: 62 hectares of land gutted in Nainital; Centre deploys NDRF choppers

130 people still missing in Uttarakhand glacial burst: Govt in Lok Sabha

Nainital, Apr 04: Four persons & 7 animals have died in fire that broke out in 62 hectares of forest area in last 24 hours.

"12,000 guards & fire watchers of state forest dept deployed to douse fire. Fire destroyed property worth Rs 37 lakhs so far," said Principal Chief Conservator (fire).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the chief minister to take stock of the situation. The Centre on Sunday rushed teams and helicopters of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to control the forest fires raging in Uttarakhand, Union home minister Amit Shah said.

"To take control over forest fires in Uttarakhand, the Central government has given orders to deploy NDRF teams and provide helicopters to the Uttarakhand govt," Shah tweeted.

उत्तराखंड के जंगलों में आग के सम्बंध में मैंने प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री श्री @TIRATHSRAWAT से बात कर जानकारी ली।



आग पर काबू पाने और जानमाल के नुकसान को रोकने के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने तुरंत @NDRFHQ की टीमें और हेलिकॉप्टर उत्तराखंड सरकार को उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश दे दिए हैं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat held an emergency meeting over the forest fire incidents in the state.