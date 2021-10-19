Rain fury sweeps through India: 27 dead in Kerala, 5 in Uttarakhand; several other states affected

Uttarakhand: Elephant stranded on a piece of land in the Gaula river [Watch Video]

India

oi-Prakash KL

Uttarakhand, Oct 19: An elephant was seen stranded on a piece of land in the Gaula river, between Halduchaur and Lalkuan, in a viral video on Tuesday.

As per the reports, the elephant was continuously monitored by the forest officials, who have now directed the animal towards the nearby forest area.

The video has gone viral on social media platforms and winning the hearts of the netizens for the elephant's courage for survival.

Uttarakhand has been receiving heavy rainfall in the last couple of days.At least people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents including three Nepalese deaths due to landslides.

A Wild Elephant was stuck in the Gaula River in Uttarakhand. This Elephant was being monitored by the Uttarakhand Forest Department since morning. Fortunately this elephant has crossed the river and moved in the nearby forest area.#elephant #elephants pic.twitter.com/lGXxwRoV2s — SAGE- Stripes And Green Earth Foundation (@SageEarth) October 19, 2021

India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the state, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next few days.

The visuals of overflowing rivers causing havoc have become a common sight on the internet.

Meanwhile, an incident of cloudburst has been reported in a village of Ramgarh in Nainital district and many people feared trapped under the debris.

Also, the Badrinath highway in Chamoli district has been blocked due to debris at seven places and over 2,500 pilgrims are stranded in the Badrinath Temple.