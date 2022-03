In BJP’s handsome win in Manipur, its vote share stood at 37.83%

Vote Percentage of Parties in Uttar Pradesh 2022: BJP, Samajwadi Party, ADAL, RLD, BSP, Congress and Others

With a 0.5% strike rate, how the Congress tumbled in UP

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Full list of winners

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 11: The BJP retained power in Uttarakhand and won 47 seats, while the Congress managed to bag 19 seats.

In the 2017 elections, The BJP had won 57 seats. The others in the state bagged 4 seats. The BJP is perched comfortably to form the government in the state where the magic number is 36:

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Full list of winners:

Sl. No Constituency Name Winner/Leading Runner/Trailing Vote margin Status 1 Purola Durgeshwar Lal (BJP) Malchand (INC) 6,296 Declared 2 Yamunotri Sanjay Dobhal (IND) Deepak Bijalwan (INC) 6,639 Declared 3 Gangotri Suresh Chauhan (BJP) Vijaypal Singh Sajwan (INC) 8,029 Declared 4 Badrinath Rajendra Singh Bhandari (INC) Mahendra Bhatt (BJP) 2,066 Declared 5 Tharali Bhopal Ram Tamta (BJP) Dr. Jeet Ram (INC) 8,302 Declared 6 Karanprayag Shri Anil Nautiyal (BJP) Mukesh Singh Negi (INC) 6,715 Declared 7 Kedarnath Shaila Rani Rawat (BJP) Kuldeep Singh Rawat (IND) 8,463 Declared 8 Rudraprayag Bharat Singh Chaudhary (BJP) Pradeep Thapliyal (INC) 9,802 Declared 9 Ghanshali Shaktilal Shah (BJP) Dhani Lal Shah (INC) 10,285 Declared 10 Deoprayag Vinod Kandari (BJP) Diwakar Bhatt (UKKD) 2,588 Declared 11 Narendranagar Subodh Uniyal (BJP) Om Gopal (INC) 1,798 Declared 12 Pratapnagar Vikram Singh Negi (INC) Vijay Singh Panwar Urf Guddu Bhai (BJP) 2,341 Declared 13 Tehri Kishore Upadhyay (BJP) Dinesh Dhanai (Uttarakhand Janekta Party) 951 Declared 14 Dhanolti Pritam Singh Panwar (BJP) Jot Singh Bisht (INC) 4,684 Declared 15 Chakrata Pritam Singh (INC) Ramsharannautiyal (BJP) 9,436 Declared 16 Vikasnagar Munna Singh Chauhan (BJP) Nav Prabhat (INC) 5,193 Declared 17 Sahaspur Sahdev Singh Pundir (BJP) Aryendra Sharma (INC) 8,355 Declared 18 Dharampur Vinod Chamoli (BJP) Dinesh Agarwal (INC) 10,090 Declared 19 Raipur Umesh Sharma Kawu (BJP) Hira Singh Bisht (INC) 30,052 Declared 20 Rajpur Road Khajan Dass (BJP) Raj Kumar (INC) 11,163 Declared 21 Dehradun Cantt Smt. Savitakapoor (BJP) Suryakant Dhasmana (INC) 20,938 Declared 22 Mussoorie Ganesh Joshi (BJP) Smt. Godawari Thapli (INC) 15,325 Declared 23 Doiwala Brij Bhushan Gairola (BJP) Mohit Uniyal (INC) 29,021 Declared 24 Rishikesh Premchandaggrawal (BJP) Jayendra Chand Ramola (INC) 19,057 Declared 25 Hardwar Madan Kaushik (BJP) Satpal Brahmchari (INC) 15,237 Declared 26 B.H.E.L. Ranipur Adesh Chauhan (BJP) Rajveer Singh Chauhan (INC) 13,862 Declared 27 Jwalapur Smt. Barkha Rani (INC) Suresh Rathore (BJP) 13,343 Declared 28 Bhagwanpur Smt. Mamta Rakesh (INC) Subodh Rakesh (BSP) 4,811 Declared 29 Jhabrera Virender Kumar Jati (INC) Rajpal Singh (BJP) 8,216 Declared 30 Pirankaliyar Mohd Furkan Ahmad (INC) Munish Kumar Saini (BJP) 15,743 Declared 31 Roorkee Pradeep Batra (BJP) Yashpal Rana (INC) 2,277 Declared 32 Khanpur Umesh Kumar (IND) Ravindra Singh (BSP) 6,852 Declared 33 Manglore Sarwat Kareem Ansari (BSP) Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin (INC) 598 Declared 34 Laksar Shahzad (BSP) Sanjay Gupta (BJP) 10,440 Declared 35 Hardwar Rural Anupam Rawat (INC) Swami Yatishwaranand (BJP) 4,472 Declared 36 Yamkeshwar Smt. Renu Bisht (BJP) Shailendra Singh Rawat (INC) 10,410 Declared 37 Pauri Raj Kumar Pori (BJP) Naval Kishore (INC) 5,738 Declared 38 Srinagar Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat (BJP) Ganesh Godiyal (INC) 587 Declared 39 Chaubattakhal Satpal Maharaj (BJP) Keshar Singh (INC) 11,430 Declared 40 Lansdowne Dileep Singh Rawat (BJP) Anukriti Gusain Rawat (INC) 9,868 Declared 41 Kotdwar Ritu Khanduri Bhushan (BJP) Surendra Singh Negi (INC) 3,687 Declared 42 Dharchula Harish Singh Dhami (INC) Dhan Singh Dhami (BJP) 1,118 Declared 43 Didihat Bishan Singh Chufal (BJP) Kishan Bhandari (IND) 3,226 Declared 44 Pithoragarh Mayukh Mahar (INC) Smt. Chandra Pant (BJP) 6,054 Declared 45 Gangolihat Fakir Ramtamta (BJP) Khajan Chandra Guddu (INC) 10,053 Declared 46 Kapkote Suresh Garia (BJP) Lalit Mohan Singh Farswan (INC) 4,046 Declared 47 Bageshwar Chandan Ram Dass (BJP) Ranjeet Das (INC) 12,141 Declared 48 Dwarahat Madan Singh Bisht (INC) Anil Shahi (BJP) 182 Declared 49 Salt Mahesh Jeena (BJP) Ranjeet Singh Rawat (INC) 3,688 Declared 50 Ranikhet Pamod Nainwal (BJP) Karan Mahara (INC) 2,584 Declared 51 Someshwar Smt. Rekha Arya (BJP) Rajendra Barakoti (INC) 5,293 Declared 52 Almora Manoj Tiwari (INC) Kailash Sharma (BJP) 127 Declared 53 Jageshwar Mohan Singh (BJP) Govind Singh Kunjwal (INC) 5,883 Declared 54 Lohaghat Khushal Singh Adhikari (INC) Puran Singh Fartyal (BJP) 6,038 Declared 55 Champawat Kailash Gahtori (BJP) Hemesh Kharkwal (INC) 5,304 Declared 56 Lalkuwa Dr. Mohan Singh Bisht (BJP) Sandhya Dalakoti (INC) 17,527 Declared 57 Bhimtal Ram Singh Kaira (BJP) Dan Singh Bhandari (INC) 9,844 Declared 58 Nainital Smt. Sarita Arya (BJP) Sanjeev Arya (INC) 7,881 Declared 59 Haldwani Sumit Hridayesh (INC) Dr Jogender Pal Singh Rautela (BJP) 7,814 Declared 60 Kaladhungi Bansidhar Bhagat (BJP) Mahender Pal Singh (INC) 23,931 Declared 61 Ramnagar Diwan Singh Bisht (BJP) Harish Rawat (INC) 4,745 Declared 62 Jaspur Adesh Singh Chauhan (INC) Dr. Shailendra Mohan Singhal (BJP) 4,172 Declared 63 Kashipur Trilok Singh Cheema (BJP) Narender Chand Singh (INC) 16,335 Declared 64 Bajpur Yashpal Arya (INC) Rajesh Kumar (BJP) 1,611 Declared 65 Gadarpur Arvind Pandey (BJP) Premanand Mahajan (INC) 1,120 Declared 66 Rudrapur Shiv Arora (BJP) Meena Sharma (INC) 19,750 Declared 67 Kichha Tilak Raj Behar (INC) Rajesh Shukla (BJP) 10,077 Declared 68 Sitarganj Saurabh Bahuguna (BJP) Navtej Pal Singh (INC) 10,938 Declared 69 Nanak matta Gopal Singh Rana (INC) Dr. Prem Singh Rana (BJP) 13,020 Declared 70 Khatima Bhuwan Chandra Kapri (INC) Pushkar Singh Dhami (BJP) 6,579 Declared