Uttarakhand tragedy: Heavy rains, rise in overall temp in 40 years could have led to rock collapse

India's first forest healing centre comes up near Ranikhet in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat leaves for New Delhi, to meet Central BJP leaders

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 08: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday leaves from Dehradun for New Delhi. "He will meet Central BJP leaders in Delhi," according to the chief minister's office.

Earlier, a sudden meeting of the Uttarakhand BJP's core committee has fuelled speculations about some major changes in the government.

The meeting, held on Saturday evening, was presided over by BJ''s national vice president and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh, who arrived here on Saturday afternoon. Singh was accompanied by state BJP in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam.

The unscheduled meeting with the members of the core group came at a time when the budget session of the state assembly was underway in Gairsain.

The BJP MLAs were called back from Gairsain to the state capital in view of the core committee meeting held amid ongoing speculations in the media about a cabinet expansion.

The sudden meeting of the core committee for which Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had to fly back to Dehradun in a hurry from Gairsain assumed significance.

Uttarakhand: Sudden meeting of BJP core group fuels speculation about major change in govt

Core group members -- Rajya Sabha member Naresh Bansal, Tehri MP Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah, former chief minister Vijay Bahuguna, Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt, cabinet minister Madan Kaushik, minister of state Dhan Singh Rawat, state BJP general secretary Ajeya Kumar, among others -- attended the meeting, which went on for over two hours.

Raman Singh talked separately to each member of the core group to get a feedback from them. He also went to the chief minister''s official residence where around 40 party MLAs had gathered. He also visited the RSS office here after the core committee meeting.

Another member of the core group Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also met Singh at Jollygrant airport late in the evening.

The urgency with which the developments took place gave rise to speculations that a leadership change was likely in the state.

However, state BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat said the core group meeting discussed celebrations to be held in 70 assembly constituencies in the state on March 18 to mark the completion of the BJP government''s four years in office.

Riding on pro-Modi sentiments, the BJP had won 57 seats in the 2017 elections to the 70-member state assembly. Rawat was named as its chief ministerial choice after the polls.