Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat tenders resignation
India
Dehradun, July 02: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday tendered his resignation ahead of the two key by-polls in the state - Gangotri and Haldwani.
Rawat currently is a Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal constituency of the Himalayan state, and as per the Constitution of India, one has to be a member of the state Assembly to be a Chief Minister.
He assumed the office of the Chief Minister on March 10, 2021, after Trivendra Singh Rawat fell out of favour from the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) high command in Delhi.
Story first published: Friday, July 2, 2021, 19:56 [IST]