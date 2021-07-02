Priyanka tweets collage of PM Modi, Gadkari in khaki shorts to take a dig over 'ripped jeans' remark

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat 'apologises' but says wearing torn jeans not right

Why didn't you produce more children to get extra ration: Rawat to people

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat tenders resignation

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Dehradun, July 02: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday tendered his resignation ahead of the two key by-polls in the state - Gangotri and Haldwani.

Rawat currently is a Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal constituency of the Himalayan state, and as per the Constitution of India, one has to be a member of the state Assembly to be a Chief Minister.

Video of Pragya Thakur playing basketball viral on social media; Congress wishes 'good health'

He assumed the office of the Chief Minister on March 10, 2021, after Trivendra Singh Rawat fell out of favour from the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) high command in Delhi.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, July 2, 2021, 19:56 [IST]