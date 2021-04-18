YouTube
    uttar pradesh

    Uttar Pradesh under lockdown today

    Lucknow, Apr 18: Uttar Pradesh will be under lockdown today. The restrictions came into effect at 8 PM Saturday night and remain in place till Monday 7 AM.

    Uttar Pradesh under lockdown today

    All markets and offices will remain closed, but essential services will continue to run.

    Also, those who will be found without masks will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000.

    It may be noted that UP is one of the 10 states that have shown a steep rise in daily new COVID-19 cases accounting for 79.10 per cent of the new infections.

    Uttar Pradesh had on Thursday registered 22,439 fresh COVID-19 cases, its highest-single day spike in cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 18, 2021, 8:41 [IST]
