Uttar Pradesh: 'Thain thain' fame cop injured in gunfight in Sambhal

Sambhal, Jan 5: The Uttar Pradesh policeman, who recently hogged headlines for shouting "thain thain" during an encounter, was injured in a gunfight with the criminals in Sambhal district.

The incident took place at Alia Kalyanpur village under Asmoli police station in Sambhal when sub-inspector Manoj Kumar, along with other police personnel, were involved in an encounter with a criminal, Saddam of Amroha.

According to the Times of India, the Sambhal police arrested dreaded fugitive Saddam after a gun-battle in Alianekpur. He had 15 cases against him, including loot, theft and attempt to murder. However, in the scuffle, the UP sub-inspector received bullet pellets in his hand.

In October 2018, a video of Uttar Pradesh Police encounter was viral on social media because when the police pistol failed, the SI r Manoj Kumar scared the criminals by shouting 'Thai Thai' from his mouth. A team of UP Police can be seen during the encounter in this video. In the 13-second video, SI Manoj can be seen, 'Maro-Maro, Gero-Ghero, Thai-thai'.