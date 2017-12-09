Uttar Pradesh: Police constable commits suicide in Ayodhya

Posted By: PTI
Ayodhya (UP), December 9: A  Uttar Pradesh Police constable, deployed at the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi disputed site, allegedly committed suicide on Friday.

Police constable commits suicide in Ayodhya (Representative image)
Niraj Kumar,22-year-old, a resident of Garhmukteshwar in Hapur district, hanged himself at a temple behind the Hanumangarhi temple premises this evening, police said.

The constable was attached to Kumarganj police station. Talking to PTI, Faizabad Senior Superintendent of Police Subhash Singh Baghel said an investigation into the matter was on.

