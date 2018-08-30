  • search

Uttar Pradesh: Man lynched over Buffalo theft suspicion; cops begin probe

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Lucknow, Aug 30: A 22-year-old Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh was lynched in a village in Bareilly district on suspicion that he had stolen a buffalo, police said today.

    Shahrukh, 20, was beaten to death last night in Bholapur Hadoliya village under the Cantt police station area here.

    Uttar Pradesh: Man lynched over Buffalo theft suspicion; cops begin probe
    Representational Image

    Four people have been arrested, said Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinandan Singh.

    Shahrukh and three others had gone out last night when a group of locals caught hold of them, suspecting that they had stolen a buffalo. He was thrashed by the group while his associates managed to escape, police said.

    Also Read | Panel submits report on lynching incidents to GoM headed by Rajnath Singh

    He was admitted to hospital in a serious condition and later succumbed to injuries,

    Shahrukh worked in Dubai as tailor and had recently come home, Singh said.

    According to the post-mortem examination, severe beating was the cause of death, the SP said. Both sides have lodged FIRs.

    Shahrukh's brother has filed a complaint against 20-25 unnamed persons and three of his associates. The side which alleged buffalo theft have also lodged a case, the SP added.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    mob lynching uttar pradesh lucknow arrested

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue