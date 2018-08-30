Uttar Pradesh: Man lynched over Buffalo theft suspicion; cops begin probe

Lucknow, Aug 30: A 22-year-old Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh was lynched in a village in Bareilly district on suspicion that he had stolen a buffalo, police said today.

Shahrukh, 20, was beaten to death last night in Bholapur Hadoliya village under the Cantt police station area here.

Four people have been arrested, said Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinandan Singh.

Shahrukh and three others had gone out last night when a group of locals caught hold of them, suspecting that they had stolen a buffalo. He was thrashed by the group while his associates managed to escape, police said.

He was admitted to hospital in a serious condition and later succumbed to injuries,

Shahrukh worked in Dubai as tailor and had recently come home, Singh said.

According to the post-mortem examination, severe beating was the cause of death, the SP said. Both sides have lodged FIRs.

Shahrukh's brother has filed a complaint against 20-25 unnamed persons and three of his associates. The side which alleged buffalo theft have also lodged a case, the SP added.

