Uttar Pradesh govt lifts night curfew amid decline in Covid cases

Lucknow, Feb 19: With the decline in Covid cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced that it has decided to end the night curfew from today.

In the wake of a sharp decline in Covid-19 cases, it has been decided to end the night curfew from today," Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi said.

UP on Friday reported 842 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload in the state to 20,63,9041. The active cases have dropped sharply from around 15,000 a week ago to 8,683 today.

It may be recalled that, the Central government had asked states to review and amend or end additional COVID19 restrictions as the pandemic in the country shows a sustained declining trend.

In earlier months, in view of high covid cases trajectory, certain states had imposed additional restrictions at their borders and at airports. While effectively managing public health challenge of Covid-19, it is equally important that movement of people and economic activities should not be hampered by additional restrictions imposed at state-level points of entries, the centre said."

"Presently, as the case trajectory across the nation is showing the sustained downward trend, it will be useful, if states/UTs review and amend the additional restriction so imposed after considering the trend of new cases, active cases and positivity withing the state," it added.

"States/UTs must also continue monitoring the trajectory of cases and spread of infection on a daily basis. They may also the five-fold strategy of- Test- Track-Treat-Vaccination & adherence to Covid appropriate behavior," said the union health secretary.