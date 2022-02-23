UP Election 4th Phase Live Updates: Voting in 59 constituencies across 9 districts today

In Raebareli Sadar sitting Congress MLA Aditi Singh is now a BJP nominee. Polling will also take place in Lakhimpur Kheri - a place that had come under national scrutiny after eight people, including four farmers, were killed during a protest. The BJP's Yogesh Verma had won the Lakhimpur seat in the 2017 Assembly polls by defeating Samajwadi Party's Utkarsh Verma Madhur with a formidable margin of more than 37,000 votes. The prestige of the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni will also be at stake in the Lakhimpur Kheri constituency. Both the BJP and the SP have repeated their candidates.