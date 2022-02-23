UP Election 4th Phase Live Updates: Voting in 59 constituencies across 9 districts today
Lucknow, Feb 23: The stage is now set for the fourth phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh in which 59 Assembly constituencies, spread across nine districts, will go to polls today. Voting will be held at 13,813 polling stations and 24,580 polling booths in 208 police station areas, from 7 am till 6 pm with a slew of precautionary measures in place.
This phase includes 16 reserved constituencies. Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are being held in a total of 7 phases and results will be declared on March 10. Voting for the first three phases had already concluded on February 10, 14, and 20.
1:08 AM, 23 Feb
The election commission (EC) on Tuesday claimed to have made elaborate arrangements to hold fair, safe and peaceful polls in nine districts where voting will take place on Wednesday.
1:07 AM, 23 Feb
In Raebareli Sadar sitting Congress MLA Aditi Singh is now a BJP nominee. Polling will also take place in Lakhimpur Kheri - a place that had come under national scrutiny after eight people, including four farmers, were killed during a protest. The BJP's Yogesh Verma had won the Lakhimpur seat in the 2017 Assembly polls by defeating Samajwadi Party's Utkarsh Verma Madhur with a formidable margin of more than 37,000 votes. The prestige of the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni will also be at stake in the Lakhimpur Kheri constituency. Both the BJP and the SP have repeated their candidates.
1:07 AM, 23 Feb
Prominent leaders in the fray today include Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak who is facing Samajwadi Party candidate and two-time Corporator Surendra Singh Gandhi in the Lucknow Cantonment seat and he Sarojini Nagar seat in Lucknow where the former joint director of Enforcement Directorate, Rajeshwar Singh, is pitted against a former IIM professor and a close aide of the former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Abhishek Mishra.
1:04 AM, 23 Feb
In 2017, the BJP had won 50 of these 59 seats, the Samajwadi Party had bagged four and the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress had won two seats each. The BJP’s ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) had wrested the Jahanabad seat in the Fatehpur district.
1:01 AM, 23 Feb
According to Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a total of 27% of candidates contesting in the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are facing criminal cases, while 37 percent have declared assets valued at more than Rs 1 crore.
1:00 AM, 23 Feb
A maximum of 15 candidates are vying for the Sawayajpur assembly seat, while a minimum of six candidates are contesting from Palia Kalan and Sevata assembly seats.
12:53 AM, 23 Feb
Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are being held in a total of 7 phases and results will be declared on March 10. Voting for the first three phases had already concluded on February 10, 14, and 20.
12:52 AM, 23 Feb
. As many as 624 candidates are in fray during the fourth phase of elections across the 59 seats, of which the BJP had won 51 seats in 2017 polls. Election results will be declared on March 10.
12:52 AM, 23 Feb
At these pink booths, 36 women inspectors and sub-inspectors, and 277 women constables and chief constables have been deployed, it added. “Three assembly constituencies -- Hussainganj, Bindki and Fatehpur -- have been kept in the 'sensitive' category in the fourth phase, while a total of 590 majras and localities have been marked as 'vulnerable' and 3,393 polling booths considered as 'critical',” the police said.
12:52 AM, 23 Feb
In the fourth phase, according to the instructions of the Election Commission, a total of 137 'pink booths' have been made to specially motivate women for voting, the UP police said in a statement.
12:52 AM, 23 Feb
Of the 59 assembly constituencies, three have been categorised as “sensitive” and 590 localities marked as “vulnerable”, according to the police.
12:51 AM, 23 Feb
Voting will be held at 13,813 polling stations and 24,580 polling booths in 208 police station areas, from 7 am till 6 pm, across the nine districts of Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Hardoi, Kheri, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Sitapur and Unnao, the state police said.
12:51 AM, 23 Feb
