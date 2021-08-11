For Quick Alerts
Uttar Pradesh eases Covid curbs further from Aug 14; Sunday lockdown to continue
Lucknow, Aug 11: As the state sees steady decline in covid cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday eased lockdown restrictions allowing movement of people from 6 am-10 pm from Mondays to Saturdays with effect from August 14.
In an official statement, Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary-Home noted that people will mandatorily need to wear masks, observe social distancing and use sanitsier. However, Sunday lockdown and Corona Curfew will be continued.
Story first published: Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 18:15 [IST]