    Uttar Pradesh eases Covid curbs further from Aug 14; Sunday lockdown to continue

    Lucknow, Aug 11: As the state sees steady decline in covid cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday eased lockdown restrictions allowing movement of people from 6 am-10 pm from Mondays to Saturdays with effect from August 14.

    In an official statement, Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary-Home noted that people will mandatorily need to wear masks, observe social distancing and use sanitsier. However, Sunday lockdown and Corona Curfew will be continued.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 18:15 [IST]
    X