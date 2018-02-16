UP Budget 2018: Govt announces funds of Rs 4.28 Lakh cr; focuses on farmers, infrastructure

The Uttar Pradesh on Friday presented the annual budget of Rs 4,28,384.52 crore, an increment of 11.4% as compared to last year. The budget was presented keeping in mind the farmers, youth, women and villages of the country. "It is the biggest budget of the state," says Adityanath. The best part about the budget is that along with infrastructure development, there are schemes for farmers as well.

This was the second Annual Budget of the Adityanath regime, one which is expected to give major leg-up to the agricultural, infrastructure and social sectors.

A year before the Lok Sabha elections, Yogi government's budget is expected to be a populist one with some big announcements for the stressed farm sector, jobs and infrastructure.

In 2019, BJP will be banking on Uttar Pradesh to come back to power at the Centre once again. In the 2014 General Elections, the saffron party had won record 71 out of 80 Lower House seats in the state.

Here are the Highlights:

Rs 131 crore has been allocated for the establishment of solar photovoltaic irrigation pumps. Under sprinkler irrigation scheme, subsidies worth Rs 24 crore set aside for farmers. Fertiliser production target 60,000 metric ton. Oilseed production target 11, 28, 000 metric ton. Under the Farm Pond scheme in Bundelkhand district, target is to create 5000 ponds in a year. "It is the biggest budget of the state," says Adityanath Rs 13.50 crores has been announced for increasing security of UP Secretariat in Lucknow. For the development of health sector, the government has announced to open 100 new Ayurvedic hospitals in Uttar Pradesh villages, while AIIMS in Greater Noida will get 100 MBBS seats. The government announced establishment of 'Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan' in Ghaziabad, and has allocated over Rs 94 crore for the purpose. The project is scheduled to be completed this year. The government has also given Rs 70 crores for development of Ramayana, Krishna and Sufi circuits, while Rs 100 crore has been allocated for Braj Teerth Vikas Parsihad. UP Finance Minister said,"While 20 new Krishi Kendras were set up in 2017-18, UP produced over 25 lakh tonnes of sugar and we gave 80 lakh tonnes of seeds to sugarcane farmers. We also implemented UPCOCA law last year to deal with crime." The finance minister further said that 5,500 centers will be opened in the coming year to purchase wheat, and Rs 100 crore for Chief Minister's Self-Employment scheme. Rajesh Agarwal has announced to turn Lal Bahadur Shastri's Varanasi home into a museum. UP finance minister said that Rs 650 crore has been allocated for Bundelkhand Expressway, Rs 550 for Gorakhpur Link Expressway and Rs 1,000 crore for Poorvanchal Expressway. The government has also allocated Rs 500 crore for the existing Lucknow-Agra Expressway. This year’s budget outlay is 11.4 per cent more than last year. Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal commences presentation of state budget-2018. The budget outlay for this year stands at over Rs 4.28 lakh crore. For the first time, a cabinet meeting was called before the budget. While the meeting, which started at 10 am, is now over, the budget is expected to be tabled around 12:30 pm. UP BJP spokesman Shalabh Mani Tripathi said that the government is going to announce some big projects. However, Samajwadi Party MLC Sunil Singh Sajan said that the Yogi government has nothing to offer expect take credit for the development done by the SP government. The state government had last year made special provisions in the budget to honour its poll promise of farm loan waiver. This year the BJP government is likely to emphasise on infrastructure development and employment. Rajesh Agarwal had underlined that Yogi Adityanath’s UP Government budget will be in the interest of all sections of society. The state government will focus on MSME, roads and power, he said Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal has revealed key details of the Uttar Pradesh Budget 2018.

The Yogi Adityanath government had last year presented its first Rs. 3,84,659.71 crore budget which had a special provision of Rs. 36,000 crore to honour its poll promise of farm loan waiver.

OneIndia News (with PTI Inputs)