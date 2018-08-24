  • search

One dead, 9 missing after boat capsizes in Ganga Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Bijnor, Aug 24: A woman was dead and  9 others went missing after a boat capsized in Ganga river Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor on Friday.

    Boat capsizes in Ganga river, 14 rescued
    Boat capsizes in Ganga river, 14 rescued.ANI Image

    Bijnor district magistrate Atal Kumar Rai said there were 27 people on the boat which sank in the Ganga near Rajarampur village under Mandawar police station area, reports PTI.

    Seventeen, including six women, have been rescued, he said. Nine people are still missing, he added.

    Chief Minister  Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased in the boat capsized incident. He has also asked the District Authorities to continue their search for the missing.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    ganga river boat capsize uttar pradesh rescue operation rescue operations

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue