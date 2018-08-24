One dead, 9 missing after boat capsizes in Ganga Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor

Bijnor, Aug 24: A woman was dead and 9 others went missing after a boat capsized in Ganga river Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor on Friday.

Bijnor district magistrate Atal Kumar Rai said there were 27 people on the boat which sank in the Ganga near Rajarampur village under Mandawar police station area, reports PTI.

Seventeen, including six women, have been rescued, he said. Nine people are still missing, he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased in the boat capsized incident. He has also asked the District Authorities to continue their search for the missing.

(With PTI inputs)