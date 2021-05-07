Desperate to infuse life into mother, sisters give mouth to mouth resuscitation in UP

UP lockdown extended: Full list of what is allowed, what is not

UP Panchayat Poll Results 2021: Setback for BJP in Ayodhya, Mathura; Massive gain for SP

Uttar Pradesh: BJP loses another MLA to Covid-19, 4th so far

India

pti-Deepika S

Lucknow, May 07: BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh Dal Bahadur Kori died due to post-COVID complications at a private hospital here, family sources said on Friday.

According to them, the 64-year-old legislator from Salon seat in Raebareli died late on Thursday night.

Kori was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow after he was tested positive for coronavirus. He was discharged when his test report came negative.

Later, he was admitted to a private hospital with post-COVID complications and he died there, family sources said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit and senior BJP leaders have condoled the death of Kori, terming it a loss for the party.

Coronavirus crisis: PM Modi talks to four CMs, two LGs on COVID-19 situation

He is among the four BJP MLAs who died due to coronavirus or post-COVID complications in the past fortnight.

Earlier, BJP MLA from Nawabganj in Bareilly Kesar Singh Gangwar (64), died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Noida.

Lucknow (West) legislator Suresh Kumar Srivastava and Auraiya MLA Ramesh Chandra Diwakar has also succumbed to the virus.

During the first wave of the pandemic last year, two Uttar Pradesh ministers -- Chetan Chauhan and Kamal Rani Varun -- died of COVID complications.