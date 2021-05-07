YouTube
    Uttar Pradesh: BJP loses another MLA to Covid-19, 4th so far

    Lucknow, May 07: BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh Dal Bahadur Kori died due to post-COVID complications at a private hospital here, family sources said on Friday.

    Dal Bahadur Kori
    According to them, the 64-year-old legislator from Salon seat in Raebareli died late on Thursday night.
    Kori was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow after he was tested positive for coronavirus. He was discharged when his test report came negative.

    Later, he was admitted to a private hospital with post-COVID complications and he died there, family sources said.
    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit and senior BJP leaders have condoled the death of Kori, terming it a loss for the party.

    He is among the four BJP MLAs who died due to coronavirus or post-COVID complications in the past fortnight.
    Earlier, BJP MLA from Nawabganj in Bareilly Kesar Singh Gangwar (64), died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Noida.

    Lucknow (West) legislator Suresh Kumar Srivastava and Auraiya MLA Ramesh Chandra Diwakar has also succumbed to the virus.

    During the first wave of the pandemic last year, two Uttar Pradesh ministers -- Chetan Chauhan and Kamal Rani Varun -- died of COVID complications.

