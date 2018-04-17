Utkal University Plus 3 results 2017 declared, how to check

The Utkal University results 2017 have been declared. The results for the Plus 3 BA, B.Com and B.Sc are available on the official website.
Students of 2016 Admission Batch of Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Science had appeared for the 2nd Semester exams earlier this year. Candidates who had appeared in the above mentioned UG courses can follow the instructions below and download their result from uuems.in.
How to check Utkal University Plus 3 results 2017:
- Go to uuems.in
- Click on the results link
- Enter roll number and other details
- Click on submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout
