Use technology, enhance learning PM Modi advises education sector

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting to deliberate on the issues and reforms required in education sector including National Education Policy(NEP).

Special emphasis was given on the use of technology in the education sector and enhancing learning and adapting by the use of technology such as online classes, education portal and class-wise broadcast on dedicated education channels.

The focus was on bringing uniformity in education providing universal access to quality education, improving the quality of elementary education, through a new national curriculum framework that focuses on multi-linguistic, 21st century skills, integration of sport and art, environmental issues etc.

The use and promotion of technology in various modes for education at school and higher levels was discussed in detail - i.e. online mode, TV channels, radio, podcasts etc.

Reforming the higher education scenario by making Indian Education System at par with the highest global standards making education effective, inclusive, contemporary rooted in the Indian culture and ethos. Overall, the emphasis was given on early childhood care and education, foundational literacy and numeracy, adapting contemporary pedagogy, preserving the cultural and linguistic diversity of India with a special focus on early vocationalization of education.

It was decided to usher in education reforms to create a vibrant knowledge society by ensuring higher quality education to all thereby making India a 'Global knowledge Super Power'.

To achieve all these goals and to ensure efficient educational governance extensive use of technology including Artificial Intelligence will be promoted.