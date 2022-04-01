US pressure won't affect India-Russia ties: Russian FM Lavrov

New Delhi, Apr 1: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a two-day official visit to India, said that US pressure will not affect the partnership between India and Russia.

"Have no doubt pressure doesn't affect partnership, I have no doubt no pressure will affect our partnership... They (US) are forcing others to follow their politics," ANI quoted Lavrov as saying while replying to a question about US pressure affecting India-Russia ties.

The US on Thursday said there will be consequences for countries that actively attempt to "circumvent or backfill" American sanctions against Russia and said it would not like to see a "rapid" acceleration in India's imports from Russia including energy and other commodities.

US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh also referred to the "no limits" partnership between Moscow and Beijing and said no one believes that Russia would come running to India's defence if China breaches the Line of Actual Control.

When asked about the possibility of India becoming a mediator between Moscow and Kyiv, Russian Foreign Minister said,"India is an important country. If India sees to play that role which provides resolution of the problem...If India is with its position of a just and rational approach to international problems, it can support such process."

In a big announcement, Lavrov also said that Moscow is ready to supply oil and hi-tech weapons which Delhi wants to buy from it. "We will be ready to supply to India any goods which it wants to buy from us. We are ready to discuss. Russia and India have very good relations," Lavrov said.

Talking about the relations between Moscow and New Delhi, he said, "Talks are characterised by relations which we developed with India for many decades. Relations are strategic partnerships...This was the basis on which we have been promoting our cooperation in all areas." He appreciated Indian diplomacy and assured to extend support to India calling it a "loyal partner".

The Foreign Minister stated that Russia can support India in terms of security challenges, Lavrov said, "I believe that Indian foreign policies are characterised by independence and the concentration on real national legitimate interests. The same policy is based in the Russian Federation and this makes us, as big countries, good friends and loyal partners."

Story first published: Friday, April 1, 2022, 17:59 [IST]