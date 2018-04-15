US national in trouble for entering IGI airport with fake ticket

A US national allegedly entered Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport using a fake ticket to see off his sister. The CISF officials, who intercepted him while he was leaving the terminal-III building of IGI, have handed him over to the police.

The person, identified as one Gurpreet S, was apprehended on Friday.

He was stopped and questioned as exiting the terminal area is not normally permitted, a PTI report quoted the sources as saying.

Gurpreet told the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel that he used a "cancelled" ticket to enter the terminal area to see off his sister, who was travelling to Jeddah, the PTI report said.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day