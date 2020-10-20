US Elections 2020: Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle emerge as star campaigners for Republican Party

US elections 2020: Vote for Trump for good relations with India say India-American supporters

Washington, Oct 20: US President Donald Trump's older son, John, and adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle have emerged as star campaigners for the Republican Party ahead of the November 3 presidential election, having crisscrossed the length and breadth of the country, drawing massive crowds to events where traditional ''Red'' favourites the president and his deputy Mike Pence have been absent.

Donald Trump Jr and Guilfoyle have taken up the mantle to campaign in the battleground states. In the week gone by and this week, Trump Jr, 42, has more than 30 campaign events, in addition to his multiple appearances on national television channels and local media.

Similarly, Guilfoyle, who is in-charge of fund-raising in her capacity as National Chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, has been joining Trump Jr in the rallies.

The Palm Coast Observer, a Florida-based newspaper, this week, reported that Trump Jr's election rally was attended by more than 2,000 people, a large number considering the present coronavirus risks.

Trump Jr has defended his father''s policies and attacked the Democratic candidates on two core issues -- the Joe Biden family''s links to China and allegations of corruption. His arguments have been well received.

"Donald Trump Jr. fires up Kernersville crowd," North Carolina''s News and Record newspaper headlined on the Republican event in Kernersville on Monday.

Trump Jr, who is presently campaigning in North Carolina, has scheduled multiple campaign stops in Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin this week.

"The president''s son got one of his loudest cheers when he talked about Trump's success in brokering peace deals in the Middle East," said Mukesh Modi, a Indian-American community leader and one of the organisers of a meet-and-greet event in Long Island, New York.

Modi recalled one of Trump Jr''s go-to tagline''s on the president, "He continues to deliver."

At the same event, Modi, who is also co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee, described Guilfoyle as someone who runs the most successful fund-raising machine juggernaut in the history of presidential elections.

The Trump campaign is the first campaign in presidential history to have raised more than USD1 billion.