US Defence Secretary arrives in India today: China to top agenda

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 19: US Defence Secretary Llyod Austin arrives in India this evening and top on his agenda would be the Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh.

Austin's visit is being seen as an effort to bolster a front against China. This is Austin's first visit abroad after the Quad summit and would be the fist in-person engagement between the Modi government and Joe Biden administration.

Austin, it may be recalled had told the Senate confirmation in January that China presents the most significant threat going forward since China is ascending. Our goal is to make sure that we have the capabilities and the operational plans and concepts to be able to offer credible deterrence to China or anybody else who wants to take on the US.

During his visit, Austin is expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after 6 pm today. The meeting would deliberate upon deepening bilateral defence cooperation and further Quad.

Further meetings with National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval are on the cards, where discussions would be held on counter-terrorism and bi-lateral cooperation. Tomorrow Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh would host Secretary Austin.