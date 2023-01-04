US appeases Muslims, warns Israel against change in status Al-Aqsa

The Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit has peeved the liberal gang in the country, the US and other parts of the world. Although there is limited restriction on anyone's visit to the ancient structure, this is being used for anti-Israel propaganda.

New Delhi, Jan 4: USA government under Joe Biden has been appeasing Muslims and Islamic countries quite a lot. The latest is the warning issued by the US government to Israel on the status of Al-Aqsa. According to the statement from the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre the United States stands firmly stands for preservation of the status quo with respect to holy sites in Jerusalem.

Needless to say it was the Biden government that had changed Trump government's policy to ban people migrating from 'rogue' Muslim countries to the US. Interestingly, the Democratic Party is also the party to which Ilhan Omar, a rabid Islamist politician belongs to. She is serving as the U.S. representative for Minnesota's 5th congressional district.

A change in status of Al-Aqsa

Al-Aqsa has again become a hotspot not just in Israel politics but around the world as a Jewish minister in Israel's new government visited, recently. The local reports claim that the Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit has peeved the liberal gang in the country, the US and other parts of the world. Although there is limited restriction on anyone's visit to the ancient structure, this is being used for anti-Israel propaganda.

In a stern warning the US government said that any unilateral action that jeopardizes the status quo is unacceptable and the country is "deeply concerned" by the visit of Itamar Ben-Gvir. Nonetheless, the Biden government also warned Israel that the visit has the potential to exacerbate tensions and to provoke violence.

Al-Aqsa aka the Temple Mount

Jews who should have the fundamental right over the Temple Mount have been denied their right thanks to the politically correct world. The historical evidence shows that the Temple Mount and the Dome of the Rock is more than 2100 years old. There was no Islam or Muslims then not just in Israel or any part of the world for that matter.

Nonetheless, the walls of the temple were built around the summit of Mount Moriah which according to the Bible is the place where Abraham offered his son Isaac as a sacrifice. However, today neither Christians nor Jews are allowed to pray. They may only visit the site as tourists and only for four hours per day five days per week.

The restrictions are not just on hours and days but also on the number of religious Jews that can visit at a time. This is happening to the Jews in the only Jewish state of the world.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 13:35 [IST]