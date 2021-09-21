Uri infiltration: Army search operation enters 3rd day

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Sep 21: The Indian Army's biggest operation to track down a group of infiltrators that sneaked into Uri along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir entered into the third day on Tuesday.

Mobile phone and internet services were suspended in the border town of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, where a counter-infiltration operation has been going on for the last 48 hours.

The infiltration bid coincides with the fifth anniversary of the Uri attack in which 19 soldiers were killed after two suicide attackers stormed a military installation on September 18, 2016.

A top Army commander in Kashmir on Monday said that there has been no ceasefire violation from across the border in the Valley.

The general Officer Commanding of the Srinagar based 15 Corps said that there have been only two known successful infiltration attempts this year, including one on Sunday at Uri.

Lt. General D P Pandey said that there was no need to worry about any spillover of the Afghan and Pakistan militants into Kashmir. India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire on February 25. This year there has been no violation. At least in the Kashmir Valley there has been zero ceasefire violation, he also said.

He also said that there has been no instigation from across the border. We are totally prepared for any ceasefire violation. If anything happens we will respond appropriately, he also said.

He also said that if anyone picks up arms, they would face the consequences.. I am not looking at the questions on Taliban or foreign terrorists or local terrorists. For us it has nothing to do with any quality or quantity. If there is someone who picks up a weapon, he will be neutralised either way, the officer also said.