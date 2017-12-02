UPTET Exam Results 2017: How and where to check

Here is how to check the UPTET Exam Results 2017. The results will be available on the official website.

A report in the Navbharat Times quoted the secretary of the UP Exam Regulatory Authority who said that the results would be out by November 30.

Teacher Eligibility Test known as TET is an Indian entrance examination for teachers. The test is mandatory for getting teaching jobs in government schools from classes 1 to 8.

Paper 1 is meant for teachers opting for classes 1 to 5 while Paper 2 is for those opting for classes 6 to 8. It is conducted by both Central government and State governments in India. The results will be available on upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

How to check UPTET Exam Results 2017:

Go to upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Click on the relevant link available on the website

Enter the requisite details

After submitting the same, the result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout

