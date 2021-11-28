YouTube
    UPTET 2021 cancelled due to ‘paper leak’ on WhatsApp

    Lucknow, Nov 28: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) examination scheduled to be held today stands cancelled due to alleged paper leak.

    Confirming the news, Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi told ANI"UPTET 2021 examination has been cancelled following information of paper leak. UP government will conduct the exam again within a month. Investigation to be conducted by UP STF."

    "Dozens of suspects detained by STF in the paper leak case, the investigation is on. UP government will conduct the exam again within a month," said Prashant Kumar, ADG, Law and Order.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 12:50 [IST]
