    Upset over no electricity for 38 years, farmer gulps poison in front of minister

    By
    |

    Mumbai, June 18: Upset over not getting electricity connection, a 39-year-old farmer in Maharashtra tried to commit suicide by consuming poison before the Maharashtra Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Buldhana on June 15.

    According to a tweet by ANI, the farmer, Ishwar Kharate, who tried to take his own life, informed that his grandfather had applied for electricity connection in 1980 but we they have not got it. He also said that he had warned the district administration of his plans to commit suicide since he has not been given a power connection for nearly four decades.

    Upset over no electricity for 38 years, farmer gulps poison in front of minister

    "My grandfather had applied for electricity connection in 1980 but we still don't have it, despite our constant efforts we're not getting a connection", the farmer said.

    The farmer belonging to Vadoda village, on Saturday came to an agriculture exhibition being held in Malkapur Taluka where Minister of State for Home Ranjeet Patil and district Guardian Minister Madan Yerawar were present, a police official said.

    According to a report by PTI, after Patil launched the exhibition, the farmer started shouting that his family had been trying to get an electricity connection for last 38 years..

    In response to the allegations leveled by the farmer, Deepak Devhate, Buldhana Electricity Dept official said, Sriram Kharate who had applied for connection in 1980 has deceased.

    Devhate further added saying that in 2006, the electricity department of Buldhana had sent a demand note to Ishwar Kharate but he failed to pay the amount for it, due to which no electricity was provided.

    "In 2006 we had sent a demand note to Ishwar Kharate but he failed to pay the amount for it, if he pays the due amount he will be provided a connection", Devhate said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
